Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Picks up another win
Odorizzi (2-2) gave up two runs on eight hits with no walks while striking out two through 5.2 innings in a win over the Astros on Monday.
Odorizzi fell just short of a quality start but pitched well enough to earn the victory. The 29-year-old has won his last two starts even though he hasn't been able to make it through six innings more than once this season.The right-hander has a 2-2 record with a 4.37 ERA and a 9.1 K/9 through five outings. Odorizzi will make his next start Monday against the Astros.
