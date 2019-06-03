Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Picks up eighth win
Odorizzi (8-2) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out nine across six scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Rays.
Odorizzi kept his impressive 2019 campaign going, striking out nine batters in consecutive starts. He also pitched deeper into the game than has been customary for him this season, registering only his fourth quality start of the campaign. Still, his ratios have been outstanding as he now has a 1.96 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 70 strikeouts across 64.1 innings. He hasn't lost a decision since April 10 and has recorded a win in nine of his last 10 outings. Odorizzi will look to keep his strong run of success going in his next start, currently scheduled for Saturday at Detroit.
