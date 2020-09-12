Odorizzi (abdomen) pitched in a intrasquad game on Friday and could return from the injured list next week, manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

It sounds like Odorizzi is ready to return from the injured list as this was his third rehab outing, but the Twins don't have an immediate opening in the rotation with five healthy starters pitching well. Odorizzi could also use some extended time to build back arm strength since he's only made three starts this season. It's not clear when Odorizzi will return as a result.