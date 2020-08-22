Odorizzi (abdomen) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Odorizzi was hit in the chest by a line drive that forced him out of Friday's start early, and he'll miss additional time as a result of the injury. It's unclear exactly how much time he'll have to spend on the injured list. The right-hander sputtered out of the gates to begin the season as he carries an 8.10 ERA and 9:2 K:BB over 10 innings during his first three starts. Sean Poppen and Daniel Coulombe were added to the 28-man roster in corresponding moves.