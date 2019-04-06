Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Posts shortest outing of career
Odorizzi (0-1) lasted only two-thirds of an inning, giving up five runs (four earned) on two hits and three walks while striking out one during a loss to the Phillies on Friday.
This was Odorizzi's shortest outing of his career. He couldn't find the zone, throwing only 50 percent of his pitches for strikes. The defense behind him didn't help, as the Twins committed two errors in the first as well. Thanks to a strong first outing, Odorizzi's numbers aren't completely out of whack in the small sample size, but he is 0-1 with an unimpressive 6.75 ERA. He also has a 1.20 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 6.2 innings. His next start will likely be against the Tigers.
