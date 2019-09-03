Odorizzi surrendered three runs on five hits while striking out seven over five innings Monday against the Tigers.

Odorizzi gave up one run in the first inning on a solo homer, and he allowed two more runs in the fifth, but the Twins would go on to win the contest by a score of 4-3. The 29-year-old has been solid of late, holding the opposition to three or fewer earned runs in each of his last seven starts. Odorizzi owns a 3.61 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with a 152:49 K:BB over 142 innings this season.