Odorizzi didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-4 win over the Royals, allowing two runs on four hits over 3.1 innings while striking out two.

The right-hander threw 75 pitches (49 strikes) and left the game with a 3-2 lead, but he got denied a chance for his fifth win of the season by a 91-minutes rain delay in the top of the fourth inning. Odorizzi will take a 4.60 ERA into his next start Wednesday in Cleveland.