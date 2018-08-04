Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Rain-shortened outing against Royals
Odorizzi didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-4 win over the Royals, allowing two runs on four hits over 3.1 innings while striking out two.
The right-hander threw 75 pitches (49 strikes) and left the game with a 3-2 lead, but he got denied a chance for his fifth win of the season by a 91-minutes rain delay in the top of the fourth inning. Odorizzi will take a 4.60 ERA into his next start Wednesday in Cleveland.
