Odorizzi and the Twins avoided arbitration Friday by agreeing to a one-year, $9.5 million contract, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Odorizzi was able to reach an agreement with the Twins after being taken to a hearing by the Rays in each of previous two seasons. The 28-year-old pitched capably enough in his first season in Minnesota, though his 4.49 ERA was his highest mark since a two-start cameo back in 2012.

