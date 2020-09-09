Odorizzi (abdomen) will make another rehab appearance at Minnesota's alternative training site in St. Paul before returning, manager Rocco Baldelli told The Athletic.

Odorizzi threw about 60 pitches in a rehab outing on Saturday in St. Paul. Baldelli said Odorizzi would return in mid-September, so the exact timing of his activation from the injured list is uncertain. The Twins may delay his return with five starters healthy and throwing well and since he may need some extended time to build back arm strength since he's only made three starts this season after beginning the season on the injured list due to a back injury. Odorizzi suffered an abdominal bruise after getting hit by a line drive in his Aug. 22 start and was subsequently placed on the injured list.