Odorizzi (abdomen) will throw a bullpen session when the Twins return to Target Field on Monday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Odorizzi suffered an abdominal bruise after getting hit by a line drive in his Aug. 22 start and was placed on the IL. He was too sore to throw the past few days, but it sounds like he's making progress. However, he may need some extended time to build back arm strength since he's only made three starts this season after beginning the season on the injured list due to a back injury.