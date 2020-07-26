Odorizzi (back) is scheduled to pitch against live hitters early this week, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The 30-year-old opened the season on the 10-day injured list after experiencing back stiffness last weekend, and he's eligible to return from the shelf Thursday. If all goes well Odorizzi could take the mound during the four-game set against Cleveland next weekend.
