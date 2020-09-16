Odorizzi (abdoment) will be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Wednesday against the White Sox, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined since Aug. 21 when he took a liner off his chest, but he's ready to retake the mound Wednesday versus the top team with the best record in the AL. Odorizzi completed two simulated games and reached 81 pitches in the most recent outing, so he shouldn't face significant limitations in his first start off the injured list.