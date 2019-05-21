Odorizzi threw five innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Monday, giving up three hits and no earned runs, striking out six and walking two as the Twins eventually prevailed 3-1.

Odorizzi was solid once again in this contest, but he would settle for a no-decision as Taylor Rogers ended up getting tagged with a blown save after relinquishing a 1-0 lead. The right-hander is still off to an excellent start to the season, as he now sports a 2.38 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP through 53 innings. He's lined up to take on the White Sox in his next start in a home matchup on Sunday.