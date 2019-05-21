Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Sharp again in no-decision
Odorizzi threw five innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Monday, giving up three hits and no earned runs, striking out six and walking two as the Twins eventually prevailed 3-1.
Odorizzi was solid once again in this contest, but he would settle for a no-decision as Taylor Rogers ended up getting tagged with a blown save after relinquishing a 1-0 lead. The right-hander is still off to an excellent start to the season, as he now sports a 2.38 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP through 53 innings. He's lined up to take on the White Sox in his next start in a home matchup on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
The wRC+ leaderboard is a good place to rate trade offers and values, plus we rate whose stock...
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...