Odorizzi allowed two earned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out six across four innings Saturday against the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

Odorizzi retired the first 11 batters he faced, six of them on punchouts. However, he was quickly pulled after allowing a single and home run to the first batters he faced in the fifth inning, leaving him short of qualifying for the win. Even so, it was a positive outing for Odorizzi, as he showed improve control in his second outing of the campaign. He'll look to work deeper into the game in his next outing, currently projected to come Thursday against Milwaukee.