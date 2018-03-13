Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Skipping Tuesday's start
Odorizzi was bypassed for the start in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles for maintenance purposes, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The decision to hold out Odorizzi is twofold for the Twins, as it allows the team to insert the newly signed Lance Lynn into the pitching schedule while building in some rest for Odorizzi. The right-hander is set to throw a bullpen session Thursday before returning to Grapefruit League action against the Phillies on Sunday, when he's expected to cover around five innings or throw 75 pitches.
