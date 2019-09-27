Play

Odorizzi (hamstring) is listed as Sunday's starter against the Royals.

Odorizzi left his last start with a tight left hamstring, but he was already at 93 pitches so it seemed like more of a precaution than a notable injury. This game won't mean anything for the Twins, so while it makes sense to keep Odorizzi on turn and pitching in a competitive setting, his workload will likely be managed carefully in the final game of the regular season. He will line up to start Game 2 of the ALDS (likely against the Yankees) on Oct. 5 on an extra day's rest.

