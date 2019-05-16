Odorizzi (6-2) allowed three runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and two walks across 5.1 innings during a victory against the Angels on Wednesday.

For the first time since April 22, Odorizzi gave up runs, snapping a streak of 22 straight scoreless innings. All three runs came via the long ball against Odorizzi, as it was the first time this year he allowed more than one bomb in a game. Although snapping the streak was disappointing, Odorizzi still improved to 6-2, and he owns a 2.63 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 48 innings this year. His next scheduled start will again be against the Angels.