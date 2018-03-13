Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Start moved to Sunday

Odorizzi is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Phillies, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Initially, Odorizzi had been tabbed with starting Tuesday's Grapefruit League outing versus the Orioles. However, the club decided to use Lance Lynn on Tuesday instead, opting to have Odorizzi throw a bullpen session Thursday then start Sunday's game. So far this spring, Odorizzi has thrown 6.1 innings over two games, allowing just one run on three hits and a walk.