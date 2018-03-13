Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Start moved to Sunday
Odorizzi is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Phillies, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Initially, Odorizzi had been tabbed with starting Tuesday's Grapefruit League outing versus the Orioles. However, the club decided to use Lance Lynn on Tuesday instead, opting to have Odorizzi throw a bullpen session Thursday then start Sunday's game. So far this spring, Odorizzi has thrown 6.1 innings over two games, allowing just one run on three hits and a walk.
More News
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Traded to Minnesota•
-
Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Wins arbitration case•
-
Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Leaves with knee soreness•
-
Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Fans nine in Saturday win•
-
Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Delivers quality start in win over Boston•
-
Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Struggles in fourth inning in loss Monday•
-
Podcast: Who's the third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...