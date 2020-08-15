Odorizzi will start Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Royals on Saturday after Friday's contest was postponed, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Friday's contest was postponed due to rain, but Odorizzi will still be ready to start to open the series against Kansas City. He'll take the mound for the first of the seven-inning contests Saturday with Jose Berrios starting Game 2. Odorizzi allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings in his season debut.
