Odorizzi, who was lined up to start Sunday's game against the Royals, will be pushed back at least one day in the pitching schedule with the Twins recalling Devin Smeltzer from Triple-A Rochester to take the hill for the series finale with Kansas City, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Odorizzi isn't believed to be dealing with any sort of injury, so the Twins will likely just have him pick up an extra day rest before returning him to the rotation in Monday's series opener with the Braves. Smeltzer will assume the rotation spot that had previously belonged to Michael Pineda (triceps), who was moved to the 10-day injured list earlier this weekend. Assuming Odorizzi ends up receiving the nod Monday, he would line up for a two-start week, with his second turn coming Aug. 10 versus the Indians.