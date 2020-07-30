The Twins don't have any specific plans for when Odorizzi (back) will return to the rotation, manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com. "He's been stretching things out again, playing catch, still feels good," Baldelli said.

Odorizzi is set to throw a bullpen session in the next day or two, but the Twins didn't have specific details before Wednesday's game. While Baldelli says Odorizzi is improving, it doesn't sound like he'll return to face the Indians in the team's next four-game series, although the Twins haven't announced their rotation beyond Thursday. Odorizzi's return to the rotation may not be for another week or more.