Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Strikes out 10
Odorizzi allowed one earned run on five hits while walking two and striking out 10 across 5.2 innings Sunday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.
Odorizzi generated an impressive 17 swinging strikes to aid him in recording his best strikeout total of the season. He has been on an impressive three-start stretch, allowing only two earned runs in his last 16.2 innings pitched. However, he has yet to correct a home run problem -- he is allowing 1.67 HR/9 -- that could come back to haunt him as the season goes on.
