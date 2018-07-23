Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Strikes out eight in no-decision
Odorizzi allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk across six innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Royals. He struck out eight.
Odorizzi limited baserunners to great effect in this one and was only scored upon as an error and a walk proceeded a two-run double from Alex Gordon in the fifth inning. He threw a solid 67 percent of his pitches for strikes, including 22 swinging strikes as he tied his third-best strikeout total of the season. Odorizzi was roughed up in his previous start, but he's allowed two runs or fewer in four of his last five to bring his ERA to a still disappointing 4.37 for the year. He'll look to improve that figure this weekend against the Red Sox.
