Odorizzi (9-2) gave up one run on five hits and one walk while striking out eight through six innings to get the win against the TIgers on Sunday.

Odorizzi showed flashes of brilliance as he forced 14 swinging strikes and worked his way out of early trouble to pick up another win. He now has three consecutive wins and has only allowed four runs in his last 47.2 innings. The 29-year-old has a 9-2 record with a 1.92 ERA and 10 K/9 through 13 starts this season. Odorizzi will look for another quality start in his next start Saturday against the Royals.