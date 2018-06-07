Odorizzi (3-3) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts through five innings in a loss Wednesday against the Twins.

Odorizzi was nasty through five innings, as he had held the White Sox to just one run and induced 14 swinging strikes en route to his fifth start of the season with at least seven strikeouts. But Odorizzi opened the sixth by allowing consecutive singles, the latter an infield single by Jose Abreu. That poor luck combined with a horrid relief appearance by Ryan Pressly, who allowed two singles, an RBI squeeze bunt and a wild pitch before completing the inning, left Odorizzi as the loser despite the excellent beginning to his night. Odorizzi will take a 4.24 ERA into his next appearance Tuesday against Detroit.