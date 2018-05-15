Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Strikes out seven in no-decision
Odorizzi took a no-decision Monday against Seattle despite throwing six shutout innings with seven strikeouts and allowing just four hits and a walk.
Odorizzi was matched inning-for-inning by his opposite starter, Wade LeBlanc, but this was still one of his best starts of the season. He has been sharp this season, with a 3.35 ERA, but this marks just the fourth time Odorizzi has managed to complete the sixth inning. The seven strikeouts wound up just one shy of a season high as Odorizzi's fastball was electric, inducing seven swinging strikes in 60 offerings and setting up his fastball and splitter beautifully. He'll look to complete his two-start week on a high note Sunday against Milwaukee.
More News
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Earns third win•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Doesn't factor into decision against White Sox•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Evens record with win over Reds•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Allows five runs in loss to Yanks•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Allows three home runs in loss•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Will start Tuesday in Puerto Rico•
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...