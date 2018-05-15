Odorizzi took a no-decision Monday against Seattle despite throwing six shutout innings with seven strikeouts and allowing just four hits and a walk.

Odorizzi was matched inning-for-inning by his opposite starter, Wade LeBlanc, but this was still one of his best starts of the season. He has been sharp this season, with a 3.35 ERA, but this marks just the fourth time Odorizzi has managed to complete the sixth inning. The seven strikeouts wound up just one shy of a season high as Odorizzi's fastball was electric, inducing seven swinging strikes in 60 offerings and setting up his fastball and splitter beautifully. He'll look to complete his two-start week on a high note Sunday against Milwaukee.