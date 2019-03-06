Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Strong showing in spring debut
Odorizzi threw 2.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts in his spring debut Tuesday. "It was probably a good thing that Odo was cruising really well, and having to throw a few extra pitches," manager Roco Baldelli told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Odorizzi's strikeout rate increased from 8.0 K/9 to 8.9 last season and he gave up fewer home runs (15.5% HR/FB in 2017, 8.9% HR/FB in 2018). However, his inability to pitch deep into games suppressed his fantasy value. He's a candidate for the Twins to use an opener during his starts, but he's set as a part of the rotation.
