Odorizzi was diagnosed with an abdominal contusion following Friday's loss to the Royals, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Odorizzi labored through his start Friday, allowing five runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out one over three innings prior to being hit by a line drive. He was charged with the loss as a result of the performance. Odorizzi said that he had the wind knocked out of him after being hit, but whether he'll be forced to miss any additional time remains to be seen. The right-hander now carries an 8.10 ERA over 10 innings across his first three starts this year.