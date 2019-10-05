Odorizzi will start Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Monday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Odorizzi hasn't pitched since Sept. 24 against Detroit, so he'll be well-rested for Monday's matchup. He posted a 3.51 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with a 178:53 K:BB over 159 innings during the regular season but will face a tough New York lineup Monday.