Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Tagged with loss vs. Indians
Odorizzi (5-9) allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings Thursday as he took the loss against Cleveland.
Odorizzi tossed a decent outing, surrendering a run in the fourth and two in the sixth, but his offense failed to bail him out. The 28-year-old has been sadled with two straight losses despite giving up just four runs over 12.1 frames. Things won't get much easier for Odorizzi moving forward as he'll face a tough Houston lineup Tuesday.
