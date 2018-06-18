Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Tagged with loss vs. Indians
Odorizzi (3-4) allowed four runs on six hits and four walks while fanning five across five innings Sunday as he took the loss against Cleveland.
Odorizzi surrendered a run in the second off a Tyler Naquin RBI single, followed by three runs in the third to put the Indians ahead, 4-1. Odorizzi has been decent of late, allowing two runs across five innings June 12 against Detroit and three runs across five innings June 6 against the White Sox, but he hasn't garnered enough run support to pick up a win since May 8. Through 15 starts this season, he sits with a 4.38 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 77:35 K:BB over 78 innings.
