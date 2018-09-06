Odorizzi (5-10) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings against the Astros.

Odorizzi was tagged for a pair of two-run home runs and didn't have a great feel for his command, with four walks and a hit by pitch. The 28-year-old has taken the loss in three consecutive outings and now sees his ERA sit at 4.57. He'll also carry a 1.36 WHIP and 148:61 K:BB across 147.2 innings heading into another tough matchup, Wednesday against the Yankees.