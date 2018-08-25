Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Takes loss despite quality start
Odorizzi (5-8) gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits in a loss to the A's on Friday, recording four strikeouts and one walk in seven innings.
Odorizzi kept the Twins in the game with a quality start but was outmatched by Sean Manaea and the A's bullpen. This was the first time in 27 starts this year that Odorizzi has pitched through the seventh inning, and it's the first loss he's taken in his last five starts. The right-hander has a 4.38 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and a 140:54 K:BB in 137.2 innings. He will take on the Indians in Cleveland for his next start.
