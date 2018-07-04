Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Takes loss in Milwaukee
Odorizzi (3-6) took the loss against the Brewers on Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits across five innings. He recorded nine strikeouts and issued four walks.
Eric Thames brought home the only two runs of the game with a two-run blast during the fifth inning, saddling Odorizzi with the loss as the Twins bats remained dormant. The right-hander pitched well but again struggled with control with the four free passes and throwing 109 pitches, and has now issued 16 walks over his last 21.2 innings. The 28-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 18 starts this season, and is slated for a quality matchup against the Orioles on Sunday.
