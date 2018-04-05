Odorizzi allowed three runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts over 4.1 innings in a no-decision Wednesday against Pittsburgh.

Odorizzi just couldn't get his footing, as he threw just 12 first pitch strikes to 21 hitters and just 48 strikes out of 87 total pitches. Things could have been much worse had his bullpen and defense not bailed him out, as the Twinss stranded a runner on the bases and threw another one out following Odorizzi's fifth inning exit. Still, on the strength of his brilliant opening start, Odorizzi owns a 2.61 ERA.