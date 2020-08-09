Odorizzi allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Saturday.
A limited pitch count was expected for Odorizzi after he missed the start of the season with a back issue, and he could only get nine outs on his 71 pitches. He gave up a homer to Jorge Soler in the third inning, so this was one to forget, but Odorizzi took a big leap last season and he's in a great situation with the Twins. The right-hander will look to go deeper into the game next week in a rematch against the Royals, this time in Minnesota.
More News
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Limited workload expected Saturday•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Officially activated by Twins•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Starting Saturday in KC•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: On track for weekend start•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Fires bullpen session•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Still no return date•