Odorizzi allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Saturday.

A limited pitch count was expected for Odorizzi after he missed the start of the season with a back issue, and he could only get nine outs on his 71 pitches. He gave up a homer to Jorge Soler in the third inning, so this was one to forget, but Odorizzi took a big leap last season and he's in a great situation with the Twins. The right-hander will look to go deeper into the game next week in a rematch against the Royals, this time in Minnesota.