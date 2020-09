Odorizzi (abdomen) threw about 60 pitches at Minnesota's alternative training site in St. Paul on Saturday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "Physically, he came out in a very good place. That was encouraging," manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Baldelli mentioned that Odorizzi will have another throwing session before the Twins decide on any timetable for his return. Odorizzi suffered an abdominal bruise after getting hit by a line drive in his Aug. 22 start and was placed on the injured list