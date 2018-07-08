Odorizzi (4-6) allowed five hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings to earn the win Sunday against the Orioles.

Odorizzi was effective Sunday, highlighted by surrendering no home runs and handing out only one free pass. He now has two scoreless outings in his last three starts, and while both of those starts have come against weak lineups -- the White Sox and Orioles -- Odorizzi is making up for a rough stretch in late May and June during which he allowed 22 earned runs in 20.1 innings. That stretch inflated his ratio stats, but he has gone at least five innings without surrendering more than two earned runs in 10 of his 19 starts this season.