Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Tosses five innings Tuesday
Odorizzi did not factor in the decison during Tuesday's win over the Tigers, allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. He stuck out four and issued four walks.
After issuing two walks or less in his previous eight starts, Odorizzi didn't have his best command Tuesday, issuing the four free passes. The 28-year-old battled through five innings and now has a 4.19 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 72 strikeouts across 73 innings this season, and is next slated to start Sunday at Cleveland.
