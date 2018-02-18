Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Traded to Minnesota
Odorizzi has been traded to Minnesota from Tampa Bay for shortstop Jermaine Palacios, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Odorizzi will move into the Minnesota rotation and help stabilize the top of the rotation that's set to miss Ervin Santana for at least a month with a finger injury. It's a curious return for the Rays, who gain a prospect not seen in the top 20 in the Minnesota organization.
More News
-
Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Wins arbitration case•
-
Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Leaves with knee soreness•
-
Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Fans nine in Saturday win•
-
Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Delivers quality start in win over Boston•
-
Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Struggles in fourth inning in loss Monday•
-
Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Stifles Twins for eighth win of season•
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Stop paying the position premium
Chris Towers is done paying extra for middle infield position scarcity. Here's why.