Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Traded to Minnesota

Odorizzi has been traded to Minnesota from Tampa Bay for shortstop Jermaine Palacios, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Odorizzi will move into the Minnesota rotation and help stabilize the top of the rotation that's set to miss Ervin Santana for at least a month with a finger injury. It's a curious return for the Rays, who gain a prospect not seen in the top 20 in the Minnesota organization.