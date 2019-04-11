Odorizzi (0-2) gave up three runs on one hit with four walks while striking out three through 4.2 innings in a loss to the Mets on Wednesday.

It was an unusual final line for Odorizzi as he surrendered three earned runs while only giving up one hit. The 29-year-old was cruising through four innings until three walks prompted his removal, and the Minnesota bullpen allowed all three of the inherited runners to score. After a terrific 11 K performance in his first start, the next two outings have been disappointing to say the least. Through three starts, he has a 0-2 record and 6.35 ERA with 15 strikeouts. Odorizzi will get his next start Monday against the Blue Jays.