Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Walks four in loss
Odorizzi (0-2) gave up three runs on one hit with four walks while striking out three through 4.2 innings in a loss to the Mets on Wednesday.
It was an unusual final line for Odorizzi as he surrendered three earned runs while only giving up one hit. The 29-year-old was cruising through four innings until three walks prompted his removal, and the Minnesota bullpen allowed all three of the inherited runners to score. After a terrific 11 K performance in his first start, the next two outings have been disappointing to say the least. Through three starts, he has a 0-2 record and 6.35 ERA with 15 strikeouts. Odorizzi will get his next start Monday against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Posts shortest outing of career•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Impressive in no-decision•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Not worried about poor spring start•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Strong showing in spring debut•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Reaches deal with Minnesota•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Allows four in short outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...