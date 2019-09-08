Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Whiffs 10 in no-decision
Odorizzi had 10 strikeouts and allowed two runs on four hits over 5.1 innings during Saturday's win over the Indians. He walked two and did not factor in the decision.
Odorizzi kept Cleveland off the board until the sixth inning when a pair of walks came around to score, one of which scored on a wild pitch after he exited the contest. The right-hander has a 3.05 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 54:15 K:BB over his last eight starts and lines up to face the Indians again Friday.
