Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Whiffs six
Odorizzi (13-6) allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out six across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the White Sox.
Odorizzi allowed the majority of his damage in the opening frame, surrendering three hits and two earned runs. He was never particularly dominant -- he allowed multiple baserunners in three of his five innings -- but still managed to prevent runs enough to turn in a respectable start. Besides a nine-run explosion on July 24, Odorizzi has remained steady in the second half, not allowing more than three earned runs in any of his seven outings. He'll look to keep that up in his next effort, currently scheduled for Wednesday in a rematch at the White Sox.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...