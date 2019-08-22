Odorizzi (13-6) allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out six across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the White Sox.

Odorizzi allowed the majority of his damage in the opening frame, surrendering three hits and two earned runs. He was never particularly dominant -- he allowed multiple baserunners in three of his five innings -- but still managed to prevent runs enough to turn in a respectable start. Besides a nine-run explosion on July 24, Odorizzi has remained steady in the second half, not allowing more than three earned runs in any of his seven outings. He'll look to keep that up in his next effort, currently scheduled for Wednesday in a rematch at the White Sox.