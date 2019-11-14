Twins' Jake Odorizzi: WIll accept qualifying offer
Odorizzi will accept a qualifying offer from Minnesota, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Odorizzi will sign a one-year, $17.8 million contract as a result. Odorizzi is coming off the best season of his career with 15 wins, a 3.51 ERA and career-best 27.1 percent strikeout rate. His return is a big boost to the Twins, who previously only had Jose Berrios set to return among their top four starters.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...