Odorizzi will accept a qualifying offer from Minnesota, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Odorizzi will sign a one-year, $17.8 million contract as a result. Odorizzi is coming off the best season of his career with 15 wins, a 3.51 ERA and career-best 27.1 percent strikeout rate. His return is a big boost to the Twins, who previously only had Jose Berrios set to return among their top four starters.

