Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Will start Opening Day
Odorizzi was named the Opening Day starter against the Orioles on Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Odorizzi will be followed by Kyle Gibson, Jose Berrios and Lance Lynn as the Twins revealed their plan for a four-man rotation to begin the season. In 2017 with Tampa Bay, he logged a 4.14 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with a 127:61 K:BB over 143.1 innings.
