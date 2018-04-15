Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Will start Tuesday in Puerto Rico
Odorizzi will start Tuesday against the Indians in Puerto Rico.
Odorizzi had been in line to start in one of the Twins' three games with the White Sox over the weekend, but all three contests were postponed after inclement weather hit Minneapolis. With conditions expected to be much more favorable Tuesday, Odorizzi shouldn't be in much jeopardy of having another start pushed back, and will have the benefit of pitching on six days' rest. Assuming the Twins experience no further postponements during the upcoming week, Odorizzi would line up for a second start April 22 in Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Grinds through six innings•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Takes no-decision against Pirates•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Fires six strong in debut•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Will start Opening Day•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Skipping Tuesday's start•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Start moved to Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...