Odorizzi will start Tuesday against the Indians in Puerto Rico.

Odorizzi had been in line to start in one of the Twins' three games with the White Sox over the weekend, but all three contests were postponed after inclement weather hit Minneapolis. With conditions expected to be much more favorable Tuesday, Odorizzi shouldn't be in much jeopardy of having another start pushed back, and will have the benefit of pitching on six days' rest. Assuming the Twins experience no further postponements during the upcoming week, Odorizzi would line up for a second start April 22 in Tampa Bay.