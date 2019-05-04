Odorizzi (4-2) picked up the win Saturday over the Yankees, hurling six shutout innings in a 7-3 victory while permitting just two hits and four walks. He struck out eight.

Odorizzi cruised through the Yankee lineup, wriggling out of trouble in the first and fourth innings when he issued two walks in each frame. The 29-year-old has has won his last four starts, allowing just three runs over 24.1 innings with a 23:6 K:BB. For the season, Odorizzi has now posted an outstanding 2.78 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next start, which is scheduled for Friday at home against the Tigers.