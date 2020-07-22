Odorizzi (back) is not listed as one of the Twins' projected starters for their first series of the season against the White Sox, which begins Friday.

Odorizzi was scratched from his scheduled intrasquad start Sunday due to what was called mild upper-back stiffness. There hasn't been an indication that the issue is worse than originally anticipated, but he at the very least won't take the mound until Tuesday against the Cardinals. The Twins get an off day Monday, so they can go with just four starters for their first time through the rotation if necessary.