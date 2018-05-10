Twins' Jake Reed: Back in minor-league action
Reed (shoulder) was activated from the 7-day disabled list Thursday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Reed is good to go after spending the past three weeks on the shelf with a right shoulder impingement. The 25-year-old compiled a 2.70 ERA and five strikeouts across 3.1 innings of relief with Triple-A Rochester before suffering the injury.
