Twins' Jake Reed: Sent to minor-league camp
Reed was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Although Reed allowed just one run over six innings this spring, he struggled keeping the opposition off base, as he gave up seven hits and walked four batters in that time. He'll likely be used from the bullpen at Triple-A Rochester this season, where he threw to the tune of a 2.05 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 22 games (30.2 innings) last year.
